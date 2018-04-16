Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Tom Ferrall
Staff Writer 

Belvoir Bay makes triumphant 2018 debut

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/16/2018 at 6:52pm

Benoit Photo photos

Belvoir Bay, on the inside, holds off Blame It On Alphie to win the Mizdirection Stakes by a head March 25 at Santa Anita.

Belvoir Bay, who collected one win in six starts last year, matched her 2017 win total in her first race of 2018 when she captured the $81,725 Mizdirection Stakes at Santa Anita March 25.

A 5-year-old mare, Belvoir Bay had been based at the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall throughout her career. Things changed, of course, when the Dec. 7 Lilac fire ravaged a portion of San Luis Rey and closed the facility, which is scheduled to reopen this month.

Belvoir Bay and most of the other horses that had been stabled at San Luis Rey went to Del Mar, the seaside racetrack that conducts racin...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017