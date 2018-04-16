Belvoir Bay makes triumphant 2018 debut
Last updated 4/16/2018 at 6:52pm
Belvoir Bay, who collected one win in six starts last year, matched her 2017 win total in her first race of 2018 when she captured the $81,725 Mizdirection Stakes at Santa Anita March 25.
A 5-year-old mare, Belvoir Bay had been based at the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall throughout her career. Things changed, of course, when the Dec. 7 Lilac fire ravaged a portion of San Luis Rey and closed the facility, which is scheduled to reopen this month.
Belvoir Bay and most of the other horses that had been stabled at San Luis Rey went to Del Mar, the seaside racetrack that conducts racin...
