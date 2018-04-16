Ortega wins small schools' cross-country race, Viking boys take second as a team

Seven small elementary schools in northern San Diego County and southern Riverside County participate in tournaments throughout the year with each school hosting a different sport. When five of those schools convened in Anza for the March 22 cross country meet, Vallecitos Elementary School sixth-grader Edgar Ortega won the boys race, and the Vallecitos boys placed second as a team.

Cross country team scores are derived by adding the positions of a school’s first five finishers, so a minimum of five runners are needed for a team score. An injury forced one of the Vallecitos girls to withd...