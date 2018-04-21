Cheryl Nurse to speak on preserving and sharing family photographs

FALLBROOK – Britannia Connection announces their upcoming meeting and luncheon, 11 a.m., Thursday, April 26, for women of either British or Commonwealth heritage or those with a strong interest in British culture to gather for friendship, fun and philanthropy.

Member Cheryl Nurse will share how to preserve specially treasured, one-of-a-kind family photos in a format that will allow them to be passed down to future generations. The presentation was originally scheduled for the February meeting.

Instead, Matt Obermueller from Seniors Helping Seniors shared with how to recognize when a loved one may need some extra help, so they can remain at home and enjoy their independence.

Britannia Connection meetings are held the last Thursday of the month at The Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane, in Fallbrook.

The meet and greet time starts 11 a.m. with coffee and tea available. The official meeting, including the presentation, begins 11:30 a.m., and a hot lunch with dessert follows the meeting. The cost is $24. For more information and reservations, call Vanessa Caldwell at (208) 871-9644 by 5 p.m., Saturday, April 21.