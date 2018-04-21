Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Cheryl Nurse to speak on preserving and sharing family photographs

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/21/2018 at 4:56pm



FALLBROOK – Britannia Connection announces their upcoming meeting and luncheon, 11 a.m., Thursday, April 26, for women of either British or Commonwealth heritage or those with a strong interest in British culture to gather for friendship, fun and philanthropy.

Member Cheryl Nurse will share how to preserve specially treasured, one-of-a-kind family photos in a format that will allow them to be passed down to future generations. The presentation was originally scheduled for the February meeting.

Instead, Matt Obermueller from Seniors Helping Seniors shared with how to recognize when a loved one may need some extra help, so they can remain at home and enjoy their independence.

Britannia Connection meetings are held the last Thursday of the month at The Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane, in Fallbrook.

The meet and greet time starts 11 a.m. with coffee and tea available. The official meeting, including the presentation, begins 11:30 a.m., and a hot lunch with dessert follows the meeting. The cost is $24. For more information and reservations, call Vanessa Caldwell at (208) 871-9644 by 5 p.m., Saturday, April 21.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017