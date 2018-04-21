Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

FAA to hold 'Paint-In' April 28

 
Last updated 4/21/2018 at 4:53pm

Linda Keck works from a family photo at the first "Paint-In" Feb. 3.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Association holds its next "Paint-In" at the Fallbrook Woman's Club Saturday, April 28, 1 to 4 p.m. Artists will work from a still life set up by FAA members or can work from photographs they bring to the event. There is room for standing easels. All will enjoy an afternoon of painting and camaraderie.

Anyone interested in participating can contact Carol Reardon at (760) 731-6677. One more "Paint-In" will be scheduled for fall. This event is a benefit for FAA members, who may bring along a friend. Cost is $5 per participant to help with room cost.

For more information on the Fallbrook Art Association, see fallbrookartassn.org. The woman's club is located at 238 W. Mission Rd.

 
