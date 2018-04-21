Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook Climate Action Team hosts speaker Jackson

 
Last updated 4/21/2018 at 4:56pm



FALLBROOK – Mark Jackson, former Valley Center Community Planning Group member, will speak at the Fallbrook Library (124 South Mission Road) at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 24. Jackson's talk is presented by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team and is open to the public.

Learn more about the Save our San Diego Countryside Initiative, which is currently seeking signatures, and learn about the reboot of Lilac Hills Ranch under a new developer. The initiative is led by San Diegans for Managed Growth. They are a nonprofit corporation that supports affordable, sustainable housing for all San Diego County residents.

The Valley Center Community Planning Group last week reaffirmed its longtime opposition to the Lilac Hills Ranch, which has resumed its march through the County approval process. The project will reach a vote by the Board of Supervisors at future date that has not yet been determined. Voters in San Diego County rejected the previous proposal for the Lilac Hills development in 2016 when they voted down Measure B.

For more information, contact Joy Frew at (425) 830-7569 or joyfrew@gmail.com.

 
