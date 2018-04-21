Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fire safe workshop to help residents prepare for next wildfire

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/21/2018 at 4:53pm



FALLBROOK – Residents of Fallbrook, De Luz, Rainbow, and Bonsall are invited to a fire safe workshop Wednesday, April 25, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Because the fire season lasts year round now, this is a great opportunity to gain the knowledge and understanding to be both fire-smart and more fire-safe.

Sponsored by Fallbrook FireSafe Council, North County Fire Protection District, and Mission Resource Conservation District, the two hour session will feature experts who can answer questions about preparing to face the next wildfire. Specifically, speakers will come from: North County Fire, a local residential insurance expert, and a representative from the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation.

Admission is free and light refreshments will be available at Fallbrook Public Utility District (FPUD), 990 E. Mission Road.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017