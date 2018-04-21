Fire safe workshop to help residents prepare for next wildfire

FALLBROOK – Residents of Fallbrook, De Luz, Rainbow, and Bonsall are invited to a fire safe workshop Wednesday, April 25, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Because the fire season lasts year round now, this is a great opportunity to gain the knowledge and understanding to be both fire-smart and more fire-safe.

Sponsored by Fallbrook FireSafe Council, North County Fire Protection District, and Mission Resource Conservation District, the two hour session will feature experts who can answer questions about preparing to face the next wildfire. Specifically, speakers will come from: North County Fire, a local residential insurance expert, and a representative from the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation.

Admission is free and light refreshments will be available at Fallbrook Public Utility District (FPUD), 990 E. Mission Road.