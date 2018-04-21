Garden club to meet April 24

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Garden Club will meet Tuesday, April 24, at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. The meeting will begin 12:30 p.m. with a social time. All members are requested to bring something to share for the potluck luncheon. The business meeting will begin 1 p.m.

Following the business meeting, Stephen Cantu will present a program entitled “Making Gardening Accessible to all Ages and Abilities.” Cantu is a master gardener, woodworker, journeyman and carpenter. He consults on accessibility and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and is a wheelchair athlete. He gardens on a two-acre hillside in Bonita, having a small vineyard, fruit orchard, a cactus garden and a vegetable garden.

The election of officers for the 2018-2019 season of the Garden Club will take place during the meeting as well. Members will also have an opportunity to sign up for various workshops and field trips that are sponsored by the club.

The general public is welcome to attend. For further information about the Garden Club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.