Students to give garden tour on Earth Day

Homeschooled students and master gardener Connie Schultz lay out a new pollinator garden at the Fallbrook Seventh-day Adventist Church. The children have been learning how pollinators like bees, butterflies and insects are needed to help plants thrive and produce seeds and other food. The children will be conducting tours of their garden on the church grounds at 1200 Old Highway 395 in Rainbow from 10 to 11 a.m., Sunday, April 22, Earth Day. The public is encouraged to attend.