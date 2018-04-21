The Green Art House officially opens

FALLBROOK – The Green Art House, a nonprofit arts school and artist retreat, held its grand opening and ribbon cutting Saturday, April 7. The event managed to dodge the threats of rain, and it turned out to be a perfectly sunny day. With over 300 people in attendance throughout the 1-4 p.m. event, the organization was well received.

The Green Art House holds a ribbon cutting with the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, April 7.

From several live demos by instructors to live music, classic cars and opportunity drawings, the afternoon had something for everyone. The Green Art House will offer classes in many art forms for everyone's creative side.

Located at the end of the Pala Mesa Resort driving range, the resort enables the Green Art House the ability to offer rooms for the school's two- to three-day workshops. The school's class schedule offers not only ongoing classes but will be bringing to the campus well-known artists such as painter and sculptor Thomas Blackshear II to attract students from all over the USA and abroad.

For more information, visit http://www.thegreenarthouse.org.