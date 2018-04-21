Camp Pendleton YMCA, Support The Enlisted Project receive funding

Each member of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors has an annual $2 million discretionary Neighborhood Reinvestment Program budget for projects which promote public benefit. The county supervisors are not restricted to providing grants to organizations only within their district; a grant may be made to an entity in another district which benefits citizens of the district whose supervisor provided the funding.

Such was the case when Supervisor Kristin Gaspar recommended the use of District 3 Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funding for the Armed Services YMCA on Camp Pendleton and for Support The Enlisted Project.

Gaspar’s support for veterans who live in her district and are being aided by programs in the 5th Supervisorial District needed the approval of a majority of the board of supervisors, and that approval was provided March 13 by a 5-0 vote. The Armed Services YMCA will receive $75,000 to help with construction costs to remodel a building, and Support The Enlisted Project was allocated $31,000 to provide funding for the purchase of a minivan.

The Neighborhood Reinvestment Program is intended to provide grants to nonprofit organizations for the furtherance of public purposes at the regional and community levels. In addition to nonprofit organizations, county supervisors can also fund schools and fire departments, and supervisors can also use money from their budgets to supplement other county funding for specific county projects such as parks, roads and libraries.

The Camp Pendleton Armed Services YMCA has served Marine Corps members and their families since 1943 and provides services and programs intended to enhance the quality of life for military families. Gaspar’s Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grant will augment other funding sources for the building remodel, new flooring, office lighting and internet installation.

Support The Enlisted Project provides assistance to active-duty and recently discharged veterans and their families and has programs to help service members and veterans facing financial crises. The programs focus on long-term, financial self-sufficiency through counseling, education and grants. The Neighborhood Reinvestment Program allocation will allow the purchase of the minivan to help the nonprofit conduct outreach activities.