New holiday tree is planted

Agriculture scientist Dario Lombardo, left, and colleague Josh Morales from the County of San Diego Department of Parks and Recreation plant Fallbrook's new holiday tree in front of the Fallbrook Community Center April 13. The new tree, a Deodar Cedar that is about 12 years old and approximately 18 feet tall, replaces the Monterey Pine that stood in front of the center for 36 years and was cut down Feb. 20 after it was deemed too sick to save. The new tree will take over the role of being Fallbrook's official Christmas tree for the annual holiday tree lighting celebration, which will be held Nov. 30.