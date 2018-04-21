A thank you to the Fallbrook Art Center

The Maie Ellis Elementary Parent Teacher Student Association would like to thank the Fallbrook Art Center and especially Director Mary Perhacs for giving our upper grade classes tours of the FAC’s ninth annual World of Watercolor show this spring.

We are so fortunate to have world-class art just a few blocks from our school and to have an organization like the Fallbrook Art Center be so welcoming to our students. The tours complement the PTSA art lessons students receive at school and give them a chance to see professional artwork, which many of our students would not otherwise experience.

These young artists are inspired not only by seeing the artwork in the watercolor show, but also by learning about the perseverance of the artists who have worked for so many years to reach the level of this show.

Thank you Mary and the Fallbrook Art Center for this wonderful opportunity.

Susan Liebes

Co-president of the Maie Ellis Elementary PTSA