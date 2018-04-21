Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

How to celebrate July 4th without fire hazards

 
Last updated 4/21/2018 at 4:57pm



Last 4th of July, our town did not have fireworks at The Grand Tradition. It was due to the complaints from neighbors regarding the hazardous conditions and fire potential. This year, is there a communitywide event happening? There must be a way to celebrate our Nation’s independence without the fire hazards.

I suggest that neighbors who are close to The Grand Tradition should spray their properties with water to lessen the chance of embers igniting their homes.

Mark Rutherfurd

The Grand Tradition neighbor

Boy Scout Troop 718



 
