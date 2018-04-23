Kraft graduates from Grantham University

LENEXA, Kan. – Mitchell Kraft of Bonsall graduated with an online associate degree in electronic and computer engineering from Grantham University, a 100 percent online university.

“The Grantham family congratulates Mitchell on this accomplishment.” Scott Andrews, Grantham University president and CEO, said. “It gives us great pleasure for our graduates to embark on the next exciting chapter of their lives, with quality education that will help set them up for success.”

Grantham University provides flexible, attainable online education options that allow students to complete the...