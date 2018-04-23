Pierce granted Sloan fellowship

FALLBROOK – The New York Times announced Feb. 15, that Fallbrook’s Lilly Bee Pierce has been granted a Sloan Research Fellowship. Sloan fellowships seek to stimulate fundamental research in early-career scientists and scholars.

The 2-year grants are awarded annually to researchers in acknowledgement of distinguished initial achievement and in recognition of unique potential to make substantial contributions in their fields. The 2018 Sloan Research Fellows will receive grants in the amount of $65,000.

Pierce, a theoretical mathematician whose work focuses on the areas of number theory...