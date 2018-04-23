Real estate sales must be intentional

Selling real estate must be done with intent. It isn’t something that just happens. There are three points that can make or break a deal.

The first is pictures. It may seem like a silly statement, but look at some of the pictures posted on the multiple listing service and every live real estate website in the known universe. To sell a property at the best possible price in a reasonable amount of time the first thing people learn about a property is from the pictures. Will a dark ugly rendition of an old photo do well?

Remember that a picture is worth a thousand words. Did the real estate agent hire a professional? Did the professional do a good job? Not just the drone pictures but how about what they actually focused on presenting to the public. Buyers do not wish to see a fruit tree or the bathroom commode.

Some good pictures of the room or rooms that are most comfortable or with the best view or with interesting features are preferred. Or maybe a picture of the lovely entry gate with some photos that show the landscaping or patio areas would be a good idea. What about the auxiliary buildings - barns, casitas or workout rooms? They need to be shown too. Remember there are no second impressions.

Next, don’t forget the details. When there are unique features, whether it be a tract a custom home or country ranch, it deserves the same attention to detail as that multimillion dollar property. It may take a little extra work or time to find or discover what is the special feature for the property, but it could be the one thing that sells it.

In this little piece of the country, there are many large lots, at least for Southern California. These types of properties have unique features and requirements. They are not always hooked up to public utilities, and the agent should acquire the septic layout from the county and know what the well gallons per minute is and if it is potable or for landscape. If the roads are private or maintained by the county, the real estate agent should know that too. A host of other details are important, not only for disclosure but to present the property in the best possible light.

Lastly, communication is a must. When an agent never answers the phone themselves, why is that? So many people think its OK to do all their communication through third parties or via text and email. Not only for the quick follow-up for the detail that may have been overlooked, but if the agent engages and talks to other agents, they get far better feedback and information regarding a property, and they may even find an unknown buyer who was looking for just the right property to come along and missed it in their review.

Good communication also gives the agent a better idea of what may really be happening with a property, a buyer, the seller or the escrow and the insight to solve or prevent problems.

Too many agents think that the appointment service or the transaction coordinator can take care of the details, and they miss some of the most important information. It is the agent’s responsibility to provide good follow-up and service to their clients and be sure that all the moving parts of a sale and escrow are functioning together. If they don’t answer the phone, how timely and thorough can that be?

Pam Moss’ broker license is CA BRE 0041292. She can be reached at pmoss.broker@gmail.com or (714) 296-9300.