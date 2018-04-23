A Phoenix rising from the ashes

The Phoenix. In both Greek and Egyptian mythology there is a tale of a bird that regenerates from ashes. The original bird was beautiful, and the re-generated bird was also beautiful. This ancient story comes to mind for Faro Trupiano when he ponders the fire destruction and subsequent restoration of his restaurant, 127 West Social House.

The structure was built in 1884 by Elmore Shipley. It was a challenge to renovate the historical building to create a restaurant. Just 15 months after opening – in the cold, early morning hours of April 7, 2016 – an electrical fire destroyed most of th...