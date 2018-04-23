'Door-through-Door' program breaks cycle of repeated hospitalizations

FALLBROOK - “Coming home from the hospital or a stay at a skilled nursing facility should be about healing, not about struggling with lack of food, medicine, equipment or wondering if anyone is coming to help,” said executive director of the Foundation for Senior Care Rachel Mason. “If one of those pieces is missing, the result is often a revolving door back into the hospital.”

The “Door-Through-Door” program was created in November 2017 to ensure that medical care plans and social support systems are in place before discharge so that clients can safely return home and focus on...