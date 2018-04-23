Fallbrook Beautification Alliance sets spring Clean Up Day for April 21

Carmen Willard and her grandson Felix Alcorn are volunteers with the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance's Clean Up Day.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance has scheduled its spring communitywide Clean Up Day, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 21, in conjunction with the statewide California Creek to Bay Cleanup held by I Love a Clean San Diego.

In celebration of Earth Day last year in San Diego County alone, the event brought together over 6,580 volunteers, local businesses, community organizations and government agencies, all working toward the same goal: a cleaner and healthier county.

At 112 sites, volunteers removed 194,169 pounds of litter and debris. Locally, the Fallbrook Beautificatio...