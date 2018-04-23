Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Supervisors call for bleeding control kits at county buildings and parks

 
The response to recent mass shootings has included calls for legislative change, but a less controversial response in the event of shootings or other traumatic injury in San Diego County was supported by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors at their March 27 meeting.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote directed the county’s chief administrative officer to raise awareness for bleeding control in San Diego County, including the training of county personnel and the placement of bleeding control kits in county buildings and county parks. The CAO will report back to the board in 120 days with a...



