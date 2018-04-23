Thinking About Health: new form of e-cigarettes lures teens despite no proof it's safe

The e-cigarette has been touted – without proof – as a healthier alternative to traditional tobacco products and perhaps as even a method of breaking the tobacco habit altogether. Now a new, related product with the brand name JUUL has entered the market and is especially appealing to teens.

An e-cigarette, which looks much like a traditional cigarette, heats a liquid to create an aerosol, called “vapor,” that can be inhaled.

It is true that many of the toxic chemicals found in tobacco smoke are not present in the “vapor;” however, most e-cigarettes still contain nicotine in ad...