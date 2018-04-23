An estate planning checklist covers what to check and double-check

Steve Rohde shares an estate planning checklist to help making those final arrangements simpler

Estate planning helps descendants handle their family member's legacy and dispense with their final expenses.

First, create a will if there isn't one completed yet. A valid will may save heirs from some expensive headaches linked to probate and ambiguity. A solid will drafted with the guidance of an estate planning attorney will likely cost a bit more than a "will-in-a-box," but it may prove worth the expense.

Complement the will with related documents. Depending on estate planning needs, these related documents could include a trust or multiple trusts, durable financial and medical power...