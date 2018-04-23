Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Steve Rohde
Special to Village News 

An estate planning checklist covers what to check and double-check

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/24/2018 at 1am

Steve Rohde shares an estate planning checklist to help making those final arrangements simpler

Estate planning helps descendants handle their family member's legacy and dispense with their final expenses.

First, create a will if there isn't one completed yet. A valid will may save heirs from some expensive headaches linked to probate and ambiguity. A solid will drafted with the guidance of an estate planning attorney will likely cost a bit more than a "will-in-a-box," but it may prove worth the expense.

Complement the will with related documents. Depending on estate planning needs, these related documents could include a trust or multiple trusts, durable financial and medical power...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 04/25/2018 23:54