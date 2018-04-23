BWC to host fashion show luncheon, May 11

BONSALL - Celebrate Mother's Day with mom or a special friend and avoid the crowds by attending The Bonsall Woman's Club Luncheon and Fashion Show, Friday, May 11; Mother's Day is Sunday, May 13.

The club's Luncheon and Fashion Show Committee will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the ever-popular and elegant Vista Valley Country Club.

Mike's Flowers in Fallbrook will provide the centerpieces.

The spring fashion show, "Magical Memories," will be a fashion revue from the last hundred years as well as today's fashions. The current fashions for the show will be provided by high-end Italian design...