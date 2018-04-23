Fallbrook Woman's Club honors their own

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman's Club celebrated spring with recognition awards to "honor our own."

The Fallbrook Woman's Club meets 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to host a variety of fundraiser events that provide donations to military families, school scholarships and community organizations. The clubhouse is located at 238 W. Mission Road in Fallbrook, and the public is welcome to attend. Lunch is provided to those in attendance for $12. If you are interested in attending, contact Linda Larson at (760) 420-1456 or lindalarson9@me.com. To learn more about Fallbrook Woman's Club, visit http://www.FallbrookWomansClub.org.