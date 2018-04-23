Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook Woman's Club honors their own

 
Last updated 4/24/2018 at 12:27am

The Fallbrook Woman's Club recognized its 5-year members, from left, Dawn Mitchell, Carol King, Alice LaBonte-Hsu, Linda Larson, Judie Erickson, Kathleen Gerard and LaNita Hague.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman's Club celebrated spring with recognition awards to "honor our own."

The Fallbrook Woman's Club meets 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to host a variety of fundraiser events that provide donations to military families, school scholarships and community organizations. The clubhouse is located at 238 W. Mission Road in Fallbrook, and the public is welcome to attend. Lunch is provided to those in attendance for $12. If you are interested in attending, contact Linda Larson at (760) 420-1456 or lindalarson9@me.com. To learn more about Fallbrook Woman's Club, visit http://www.FallbrookWomansClub.org.

Judie Erickson, right, presents the Fallbrook Woman's Club Volunteer of the Year, Linda Larson.

 
