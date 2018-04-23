Murphy & Murphy makes donation to support Boys & Girls Club event

From left, Chris, Kim and Sam Murphy present a check to Allison Barclay, CEO of Boys & Girls Club North County, in support of club's upcoming Casino Royale Dinner and Auction Gala.

FALLBROOK – Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty announced April 6 that it has donated $3,000 to the Boys & Girls Club's upcoming Casino Royale Dinner and Auction Gala, which will be held April 21 at Pala Casino Spa & Resort.

"We've always supported our local charities, and the Boys & Girls Club organization – one of our biggest – does a tremendous job taking care of our community," said Chris Murphy. "We know that a healthy community starts with happy, healthy kids, and if we can contribute to the Boys & Girls Club's financial support system so it can continue the good work it does, then that's what we need to do."

The Casino Royale event includes dinner, an awards ceremony, silent and live auctions, dancing and entertainment. For tickets and sponsorship information, visit http://www.bgcnorthcounty.org.