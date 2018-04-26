Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

AAUW members mentor students, host international women's advocate

 
Last updated 4/27/2018 at 8:50am

Nancy Heins-Glaser photos

The Balboa Park outing with mentors from the American Association of University Women, Feb. 20, included mentees, from left, Marisol Gonzalez, Bibiana Garcia, Jimena Ramirez, Paula Serrano, Esmeralda Gutierrez, Dulce Serrano, Suzetty Castellanos and Juana Raymundo. Not pictured is Alejandrina Lopez and Lee Leal.

FALLBROOK – Six mentors from the American Association of University Women and 10 Fallbrook High School mentees visited the Balboa Park museums, Feb. 20, during their Presidents Day vacation week. The girls had the opportunity to appreciate different styles of art from around the world and especially enjoyed the Latino collection on display at the San Diego Museum of Art.

Other museums visited were the Mingei International Museum; the Museum of Man where there was a special exhibit featuring the variety of races around the world and how societies have changed over time; the Timken Museum...



