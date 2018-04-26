Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Bird club to view documentary 'Bird Brain'

 
VISTA – North County Aviculturists, for pet bird owners and breeders, presents Movie Night and the chance to see the award-winning Nova documentary, “Bird Brain,” with a group of fellow bird lovers.

The showing is free and will take place 6 p.m., Saturday, May 5, at the Vista Masonic Lodge, 761 Eucalyptus Ave. in Vista. There will be nachos and a taco bar, plus popcorn and movie snacks for a small donation. For more information, visit http://www.ncabirdclub.com.



 
