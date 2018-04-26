Bruce C. Dennett was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan April 23, 1932 and died April 22, 2018 at his home at Silvergate Retirement Residence. He and his wife made Fallbrook their home in June 1996 after having lived all of their lives in Illinois.

Bruce was an active part of the community. He volunteered in the Chamber of Commerce, Fallbrook Historical Society, Fallbrook Garden Club and the United Methodist Church. In 2006, Bruce received recognition as the Volunteer of the Year by the North County Philanthropy Council.

His family appreciated that Bruce could fix almost anything and were not shy about calling on him for help, He loved puttering and woodworking projects.

Bruce is survived by Bernie, his wife of nearly 65 years; Steven Dennett, son (married to Teresa Dennett); Debra Woollet, daughter (married to George Woollet); Kenneth Dennett, son; Susan Sykes, daughter (married to Donnie Sykes). He was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 1844 Winter Haven Road, Fallbrook. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Methodist Church of Fallbrook.