Casino Royale raises over $170,000 for boys & girls

FALLBROOK – The Boys & Girls Clubs of North County announced this week that they raised over $170,000 from their Casino Royale Dinner & Auction Gala.

On April 21, over 230 of the club's closest friends met at Pala Casino for an evening of fun and most importantly an opportunity to support the youth of Fallbrook. Guests were treated to a night of delicious food, music from the band Stone Soul and one of a kind live and silent auctions.

This year's event boasted more than 280 silent auction items, with most from local vendors in the Fallbrook community. The live auction contained in...