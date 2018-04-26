Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Casino Royale raises over $170,000 for boys & girls

 
Last updated 4/27/2018 at 9:04am

Shane Gibson photos

Stone Soul performs for guests attending the Boys & Girls Club of North County Casino Royale fundraising event at Pala Resort & Casino, April 21.

FALLBROOK – The Boys & Girls Clubs of North County announced this week that they raised over $170,000 from their Casino Royale Dinner & Auction Gala.

On April 21, over 230 of the club's closest friends met at Pala Casino for an evening of fun and most importantly an opportunity to support the youth of Fallbrook. Guests were treated to a night of delicious food, music from the band Stone Soul and one of a kind live and silent auctions.

This year's event boasted more than 280 silent auction items, with most from local vendors in the Fallbrook community. The live auction contained in...



