Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Democratic club holding endorsement session

 
Last updated 4/27/2018 at 5:59am

Fallbrook Democratic Club members Anne Woodall, left, and Angelique Strahan take a short break from face painting at the Avocado Festival on April 15.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting, May 3, at the Hilltop Center, 331 East Elder St. Social time begins 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting 7 p.m.

At the special endorsement session, club members will vote to endorse Democratic candidates for statewide office in several key Democratic primary races where state party delegates were unable to reach a consensus on which candidate to back. These races include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and U.S. Senate.

Members will consider the pros and cons of the candidates before voting. Information about the candidates is available at http://www.fallbrookdemocrats.org.

The public is welcome to attend this informative meeting, but only club members who are registered Democrats may vote on the endorsements.

Matt Strabone, a Democratic candidate for San Diego County assessor, and other Democratic candidates for office are expected to drop in to introduce themselves.

In addition to regular meetings on the first Thursday of each month, the club holds casual coffee meetings 8 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the Fallbrook Coffee Company, 622 South Mission Road. Interested persons are welcome.

 
Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

