Fallbrook Quilt Guild presents an applique journey

FALLBROOK – Master quilter and applique artist Becky McDaniel will be the featured speaker, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 3, at the Fallbrook Quilt Guild. McDaniel has always had a love of creativity and a passion for quilting, so after her 33-year career with a phone company, she finally got to do the thing she loves... quilting.

The quilt is an example of master quilter and applique artist Becky McDaniel's work. McDaniel is the upcoming speaker for the Fallbrook Quilt Guild, May 3.

McDaniel will present a trunk show of her works and have several types of applique samples to pass out during her talk. There will be a workshop also, 9 a.m., Saturday, May 4, at the Fallbrook Public Utility Company, 990 E. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

The business portion of the meeting begins 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, in Fallbrook. The public is invited to attend with a $10 charge to cover program expenses. For further information about the guild, the program and workshop, visit http://www.fallbrookquiltguild.com.