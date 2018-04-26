Fallbrook Quilt Guild presents an applique journey
Last updated 4/27/2018 at 5:55am
FALLBROOK – Master quilter and applique artist Becky McDaniel will be the featured speaker, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 3, at the Fallbrook Quilt Guild. McDaniel has always had a love of creativity and a passion for quilting, so after her 33-year career with a phone company, she finally got to do the thing she loves... quilting.
McDaniel will present a trunk show of her works and have several types of applique samples to pass out during her talk. There will be a workshop also, 9 a.m., Saturday, May 4, at the Fallbrook Public Utility Company, 990 E. Mission Road in Fallbrook.
The business portion of the meeting begins 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, in Fallbrook. The public is invited to attend with a $10 charge to cover program expenses. For further information about the guild, the program and workshop, visit http://www.fallbrookquiltguild.com.
