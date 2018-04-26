Judith Carol Peterson passed away from pancreatic cancer on April 15, 2018 at age 76 in her Rancho Cucamonga, California home.

A former Fallbrook resident, she was born April 24, 1941. A California State University Fullerton graduate, she held a variety of management positions with Autonetics, Hughes Aircraft and Motorola in California and Arizona.

She is survived by G. B. (Pete) Peterson, her husband of 42 years; daughter Deborah Woodruff; son-in-law Steve Woodruff; two grandsons and one great-granddaughter.

Private cremation is planned.

The family suggests donations to City of Hope in her memory.