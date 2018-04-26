Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Judith Carol Peterson

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/27/2018 at 6:01am



Judith Carol Peterson passed away from pancreatic cancer on April 15, 2018 at age 76 in her Rancho Cucamonga, California home.

A former Fallbrook resident, she was born April 24, 1941. A California State University Fullerton graduate, she held a variety of management positions with Autonetics, Hughes Aircraft and Motorola in California and Arizona.

She is survived by G. B. (Pete) Peterson, her husband of 42 years; daughter Deborah Woodruff; son-in-law Steve Woodruff; two grandsons and one great-granddaughter.

Private cremation is planned.

The family suggests donations to City of Hope in her memory.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 04/28/2018 03:38