Kennith Perry Maness, Sr. (87 years old) passed away after suffering another stroke in Fallbrook the evening of April 15, 2018.

Ken was born in Rusk, Texas, to Jewell and Gerti Maness, the third oldest of 10 children.

He will be remembered as a man who loved his work, country and most importantly, his family.

He was a member of the Mason's, Scottish Rite, Shriners, Jesters, Long Beach Mounted Police, Century Club as well as past president of the Southern California Contractors Association.

He was honored by Governor George Deukmajian on April 11, 1990, for his success in business, community involvement, philanthropic work and as Chairman of the Board of Queen City bank that he started from scratch.

He was an accomplished pilot and loved to play golf, ride his horses and root them on at the racetrack as a successful horse racing owner. He rode in the Rose Parade with the Long Beach Mounted Police for 12 years, riding his horse, Mr. Ed, from the popular talking horse TV series.

He is survived by his two sons, Perry (Desiree) and Kevin (Sandy) and his three grandchildren, Shea, Austin and McKenzie.

Funeral services will be held at noon April 28, 2018, at Berry, Bell & Hall Mortuary at 333 N. Vine St. in Fallbrook, with a viewing from 10 a.m. to noon.