Time extension granted for Green Canyon North tentative map
Last updated 4/27/2018 at 6:10am
The San Diego County’s Department of Planning and Development Services has approved a time extension for the Green Canyon North tentative map.
The decision became final April 13 and extends the map’s expiration date to Sept. 12, 2023. An April 3 preliminary decision by department director Mark Wardlaw was subject to a hearing by the county’s planning commission which allowed a member of the public or a planning commission member to request a full hearing on the preliminary decision, but the lack of an objection April 13, made the time extension final and effective immediately.
In Se...
