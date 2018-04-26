Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Time extension granted for Green Canyon North tentative map

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/27/2018 at 6:10am



The San Diego County’s Department of Planning and Development Services has approved a time extension for the Green Canyon North tentative map.

The decision became final April 13 and extends the map’s expiration date to Sept. 12, 2023. An April 3 preliminary decision by department director Mark Wardlaw was subject to a hearing by the county’s planning commission which allowed a member of the public or a planning commission member to request a full hearing on the preliminary decision, but the lack of an objection April 13, made the time extension final and effective immediately.

In Se...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 04/28/2018 03:38