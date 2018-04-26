Time extension granted for Green Canyon North tentative map

The San Diego County’s Department of Planning and Development Services has approved a time extension for the Green Canyon North tentative map.

The decision became final April 13 and extends the map’s expiration date to Sept. 12, 2023. An April 3 preliminary decision by department director Mark Wardlaw was subject to a hearing by the county’s planning commission which allowed a member of the public or a planning commission member to request a full hearing on the preliminary decision, but the lack of an objection April 13, made the time extension final and effective immediately.

In Se...