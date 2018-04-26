Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook actors featured in classic American comedy

 
Last updated 4/27/2018 at 8:44am

The actors in Kaufman and Hart's screwball comedy "You Can't Take It With You," include, from left, back row, Jennifer Hornsveld-Craw, Omar Fox, Garrett Werner, and Erin Brunansky; front row, Lucy Arvizu and Doug Smith.

SAN MARCOS – The Palomar College Theater Department is presenting Kaufman and Hart's screwball comedy "You Can't Take It With You," featuring three Fallbrook actors.

"You Can't Take it with You" is directed by San Diego director and theater educator Annie Hinton and plays in the 95-seat Palomar Studio Theater, April 26, 27, and 28 and May 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Jennifer Hornsveld-Craw, a graduate of the University of California Los Angeles Department of Theater, Film and Television, plays the wacky, but loveable Penny Sycamore, the matchmaking mom of the family. Hornsveld-Craw has a long histor...



