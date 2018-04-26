The Carriage Players to perform 'Café Murder'
Last updated 4/27/2018 at 8:47am
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman's Club presents the Carriage Players in "Café Murder", its annual mystery luncheon fundraiser on Saturday, May 5, at 11 a.m. at the clubhouse, 238 W. Mission Road.
In the play, Rosemary Saint-John is a loud, annoying hypochondriac convinced she is allergic to water. Celebrating her birthday at a French restaurant with her four kooky sisters, she makes enemies with everyone around her. (One guess who the victim will be!)
The play is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Denver, Colo. and is open to the public. For reservations ($...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)