B1 Project works to prevent youth suicide

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – Rascal Flatts and The Jason Foundation created the B1 Project in 2010 as a new program to aid in the prevention of youth suicide. B1 is designed to be quick, informative and target the most important aspects of youth suicide prevention.

Participating in the B1 pledge is a proactive step toward taking some of the silence out of the “Silent Epidemic,” according to the organizers. B1 works to help people recognize warning signs and develop a plan of action to help someone who may be struggling. The theme of the program is, “Someone you know may need a friend, B...