Horn and Jacob push for solutions to the region's housing crisis

SAN DIEGO – Housing affordability and the housing crisis are acute issues for San Diego County. They require changes on many levels to begin meeting the urgent needs in housing. Supervisors Bill Horn and Dianne Jacob teamed up, April 18, to ask staff to take a hard look at the problem and find ways to encourage home building for all income levels.

“The county is only producing a fraction of the 20-thousand housing units we need annually to meet current housing demands, Horn said. “We have to search for creative, smart solutions that can be implemented quickly so we can begin to close...