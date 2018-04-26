Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Second hottest year on record slowed California's air pollution progress

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/27/2018 at 6:23am



SACRAMENTO – The American Lung Association’s State of the Air 2018 report showed that once again California has some of the worst air quality in the nation.

This year’s report revealed that the state’s ozone levels rose significantly due to some of the warmest temperatures on record in 2016. Extreme heat and other climate-driven events have a direct impact on air quality.

“Federal and state policies like the Clean Air Act and strong California clean car standards are working. We are improving air quality, but the impacts of climate change are interfering with progress,” Bonnie...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 04/28/2018 03:38