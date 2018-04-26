Second hottest year on record slowed California's air pollution progress

SACRAMENTO – The American Lung Association’s State of the Air 2018 report showed that once again California has some of the worst air quality in the nation.

This year’s report revealed that the state’s ozone levels rose significantly due to some of the warmest temperatures on record in 2016. Extreme heat and other climate-driven events have a direct impact on air quality.

“Federal and state policies like the Clean Air Act and strong California clean car standards are working. We are improving air quality, but the impacts of climate change are interfering with progress,” Bonnie...