Construction project announced for Fallbrook Naval Weapons Station

FALLBROOK – A new army reserve center is set to begin construction by the end 2018 at the Fallbrook Naval Weapons Station.

The 31-acre facility will include a training building, maintenance shop, storage building and parking lots for both military and civilian vehicles.

The reserve center will be operated by the U.S. Army Reserve 63rd Readiness Division. It will have a regular staff of 68 and will support up to 800 soldiers, primarily during reserve drill weekends.

The project site will be located in an administrative area, on unused land southwest of the base main gate on Ammunition R...