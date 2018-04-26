Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

County seeks poll workers

 
Last updated 4/27/2018 at 6:21am



SAN DIEGO – San Diego County is seeking poll workers, especially those who are bilingual, for the June 5 gubernatorial election.

The Registrar of Voters is required by federal law to provide bilingual speakers and voting materials to voters who speak Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese. The registrar is also seeking workers who speak Arabic and Korean because an academic study indicated there is a need for such speakers at just under 90 percent of the county’s 1,400-plus poll sites.

Applicants must be 18 or older, U.S. citizens and registered to vote in California. Poll workers...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
