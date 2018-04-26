CWA to advertise bids to reline pipeline

Next month the San Diego County Water Authority will advertise a bid package to reline SDCWA pipeline between Sage Road and the delivery point where the water authority obtains its Metropolitan Water District of Southern California supply.

The county water authority has an asset management program which uses both an acoustic, fiber-optic monitoring system as well as internal inspections during aqueduct shutdowns to detect and monitor deterioration of their aqueduct facilities. The condition assessment for a portion of Pipeline 5 prioritized that segment for rehabilitation due to the pipeli...