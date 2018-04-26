Fallbrook cleans up for Earth Day

Boy Scout Troop 725 is ready to clean up Fallbrook, from left, Henry Ballif, Lily Ballif, Gwen Peterson, Hans Peterson, Jared Peterson, Cooper Vance, Pamela Carter and Seth Carter.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance celebrated Earth Day with its bi-annual Community Wide Clean Up, this past Saturday, April 21. A total of 51 people volunteered their time to help clean up Fallbrook streets and parks, 13 of whom were children.

Bags, gloves, pickers and vests were available for use by the participants who picked up trash and recyclable materials, resulting in the removal of over 610 pounds of trash from Fallbrook streets

FBA estimates that just over 11 miles of streets were cleaned. Volunteers also reported back on other areas of concern, such as locat...