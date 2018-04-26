NCFPD approves full consolidation with Rainbow VFD
The Rainbow Volunteer Fire Department has been incorporated into the North County Fire Protection District's volunteer program.
A 5-0 NCFPD board vote March 27 approved a full consolidation of the Rainbow Volunteer Fire Department into the North County Fire Protection District.
"It's a new chapter in our organization's history," said NCFPD fire chief Steve Abbott.
The NCFPD encompasses 92 square miles in Fallbrook, Bonsall, and Rainbow. The district is the result of a 1986 merger between the former Fallbrook Fire Protection District, which was founded in 1930 and originally called the Fallb...
