Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

NCFPD approves full consolidation with Rainbow VFD

 
The Rainbow Volunteer Fire Department has been incorporated into the North County Fire Protection District's volunteer program.

A 5-0 NCFPD board vote March 27 approved a full consolidation of the Rainbow Volunteer Fire Department into the North County Fire Protection District.

"It's a new chapter in our organization's history," said NCFPD fire chief Steve Abbott.

The NCFPD encompasses 92 square miles in Fallbrook, Bonsall, and Rainbow. The district is the result of a 1986 merger between the former Fallbrook Fire Protection District, which was founded in 1930 and originally called the Fallb...



