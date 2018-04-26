Rainbow approves water and sewer agreement

D.R. Horton has sold a portion of the Horse Creek Ridge subdivision to Richmond American Homes of California, which will build those 124 single-family houses. The sale of the northeast area of Horse Creek Ridge will allow those homes to be built earlier than if D.R. Horton had to construct all of those homes, but the sale also required a new agreement between Richmond American Homes and the Rainbow Municipal Water District for the completion of water and sewer infrastructure.

"Horton is transferring the responsibility for completion," said Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy.

In May 2011 th...