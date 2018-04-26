Supervisors approve streamlining final map process
Last updated 4/27/2018 at 8:57am
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a streamlined process for final maps which enable development projects to proceed.
The supervisors' 5-0 vote March 28 approved the first reading and introduction of an ordinance to delegate the final map authority to the county's Department of Planning and Development Services (PDS) and a 4-0 vote April 18, with Ron Roberts in Asia, approved a second reading and adoption. The change will take effect May 18.
"I think it's a great improvement," said Supervisor Bill Horn.
"It is going to make the process better," said Supervisor Dianne Jacob....
