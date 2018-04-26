Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Supervisors approve streamlining final map process

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/27/2018 at 8:57am



The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a streamlined process for final maps which enable development projects to proceed.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote March 28 approved the first reading and introduction of an ordinance to delegate the final map authority to the county's Department of Planning and Development Services (PDS) and a 4-0 vote April 18, with Ron Roberts in Asia, approved a second reading and adoption. The change will take effect May 18.

"I think it's a great improvement," said Supervisor Bill Horn.

"It is going to make the process better," said Supervisor Dianne Jacob....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 04/28/2018 03:38