Huey Lewis and The News cancels tour that included Pala stop

PALA – Huey Lewis and The News, widely recognized as one of America’s great rock and roll bands, has been forced to cancel the remainder of its 2018 tour, including its Saturday, May 26, performance at Pala Casino Spa & Resort’s Starlight Theater.

Ticketholders may obtain refunds at the point of purchase.

Huey Lewis recently released the following statement:

“Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most of my hearing. Although I can still hear a little, one-on-one, and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing. The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to find pitch. I’ve been to the House Ear Institute, the Stanford Ear Institute and the Mayo Clinic, hoping to find an answer. The doctors believe I have Meniere’s disease and have agreed that I can’t perform until I improve. Therefore, the only prudent thing to do is to cancel all future shows. Needless to say, I feel horrible about this and wish to sincerely apologize to all the fans who’ve already bought tickets and were planning to come see us. I’m going to concentrate on getting better and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again. Sincerely, Huey.”