Library announces most checked out items in March

Last updated 5/1/2018 at 5:02am

FALLBROOK – The following lists represent the top 10 checked out items at San Diego County libraries in each category for March. Books and videos may be requested at http://www.sdcl.org/ or at any San Diego Library Branch location.

Adult Fiction

1) Y is for Yesterday by Sue Grafton

2) The Late Show by Michael Connelly

3) Camino Island by John Grisham

4) The Whistler by John Grisham

5) End Game by David Baldacci

6) Into the Water by Paula Hawkins

7) Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly

8) The Rooster Bar by John Grisham

9) The Store by James Patterson

10) The Black Book by James Patterson

Adult Non-Fiction

1) Hillbilly Elegy: a memoir of a family and culture in crises by J.D. Vance

2) Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah

3) What Happened by Hillary Rodham Clinton

4) Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House

5) Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow

6) Afoot and Afield San Diego County by Jerry Schad

7) The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying up: the Japanese art of decluttering and organizing by Marie Kondo

8) Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil deGrasse Tyson

9) My First Cat by Linda Bozzo

10) Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly

Movies

1) Transformers: The Last Knight

2) Baywatch

3) Wonder Woman

4) 47 Meters Down

5) Rough Night

6) Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2

7) The Mummy

8) Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

9) Spider-Man HomecomingKing Arthur Legend of the Sword

10) A Dog's Purpose

Kids

1) Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney

2) Elephant and Piggie Books by Mo Willems

3) Dog Man by Dav Pilkey

4) Moana Finds the Way by Susan Amerikaner

5) Big Nate by Lincoln Peirce

6) Wonder by R. J. Palacio

7) Ocean of Color by Bill Scollon

8) Harry Potter by J. K. Rowling

9) Pete the Cat by James Dean

10) Captain Underpants by Dav Pilkey

*(The series were grouped together so we could have something other than Diary of a Wimpy Kid on the list)