'Reflections of Nature' show on view May 5 & 6

FALLBROOK – Returning to the Fallbrook Art Center May 5 and 6 for the 25th year is "Reflections of Nature", an annual show showcasing wildlife art and landscapes. Nature's diversity is evident in the art presented by professional artists working in oil, acrylic, watercolor, charcoal, pastels, scratchboard, photography, wood, glass, stone and bronze in a wide variety of styles.

Because "Reflections" is condensed into a single weekend, all of the artists will be at the gallery for the duration of the show selling original work, prints, notecards and more. This gives people a unique opportunity to visit with the artists who have wonderful stories to share.

This year, the show will feature the works of 20 artists from across the U.S. – some new, some long-time returning favorites, and several artists returning from the early years of the show.

"Owl" is an oil painting by Carol Heiman-Greene.

Returning artist are: Gamini Ratnavira of Fallbrook (the show's founding artist), Ray Brown, Joe Garcia, Hiromi Gibbs, Carol Heiman-Greene, Gary Johnson, Lee Kromschroeder, Patrick Murphy, Akoko Okeyo, Don Rambadt, Kim Shaklee, Jerry Simchuk, Lyn St. Clair, Tom Tiedeman, Jerry Vande Berg, Terry Woodall and Sandy Zelasko.

Participating for the first time this year are: Peggy Bradshaw-Palm, Mingo, and Heather Ward.

The show will be presented in the main exhibition space, The Janice Griffiths Gallery, with the opening reception Friday, May 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free to Premier & Friends Level members, $10 for everyone else.

Show hours on Saturday, May 5 are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 6, 11a.m. to 5 p.m., free admission to all members, $6 for non-members.

Visitors who join at the front desk can enjoy free admission to this show and all others. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookartcenter.org or call (760) 728-1414.