By Tom Ferrall
Staff Writer 

Brown tosses one-hitter as Warriors shutout Golden Eagles

 
Last updated 5/1/2018 at 5:12am

Tim Gross photos

Fallbrook High pitcher Harrison Brown delivers a pitch during his one-hitter against San Pasqual.

Junior pitcher Harrison Brown threw a one-hitter and his Fallbrook High teammates played great defense behind him as the Warriors shut out San Pasqual 3-0 in a Valley League contest Saturday, April 21.

Senior Michael Gross doubled and scored a run on a wild pitch and senior Collin Hoff lined a two-run single to provide the scoring for Fallbrook, which plated all of its runs in the third inning.

Brown kept the San Pasqual batters off balance with an effective slider, striking out six and walking two in his complete game.

"Brown pounded the (strike) zone and the defense was stellar," said c...



